19,240 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in XPeng by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 375,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.23. 275,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,497,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 4.05.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. On average, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Nomura lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

