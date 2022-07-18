1irstcoin (FST) Price Tops $0.0286 on Exchanges

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $4,082.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000822 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004212 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

