258,033 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 258,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 230,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 70,570 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,566,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,687 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

