3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 70,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in 3M by 45.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 10.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M Stock Performance

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $130.13 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $203.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.