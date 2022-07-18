7,729 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $13,896,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1,087.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,255,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,345,097.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Gillett acquired 4,725 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,255,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,345,097.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,999.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on BROS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Shares of BROS stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Further Reading

