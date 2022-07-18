A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AOS. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,380,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,008,000 after acquiring an additional 65,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,783,000 after acquiring an additional 177,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 220,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

