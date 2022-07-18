Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.5% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.31. The company had a trading volume of 97,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.08. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

