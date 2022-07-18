Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells $888,108.54 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.65. 2,033,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,189. The company has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.77. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.