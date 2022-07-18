Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock opened at $271.52 on Monday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.77. The stock has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

