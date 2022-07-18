Account Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Account Management LLC decreased its holdings in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,427 shares during the period. LumiraDx comprises 1.5% of Account Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Account Management LLC owned about 0.55% of LumiraDx worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its holdings in LumiraDx by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 94,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in LumiraDx by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,566,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 651,457 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $126.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LumiraDx Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
