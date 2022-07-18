Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $77.70. 49,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,718,105. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

