Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0090 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,226.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.42 or 0.06755191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00024257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00261271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00101215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00658069 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.06 or 0.00531153 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

