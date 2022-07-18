Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 2,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 482,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ACET. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $696.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 4.7% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

