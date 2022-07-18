Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,560 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,630 ($31.28) to GBX 2,560 ($30.45) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Admiral Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,058 ($36.37) to GBX 2,240 ($26.64) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.49) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,466.67.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $22.64 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Admiral Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.5017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th.

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.