Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,560 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,630 ($31.28) to GBX 2,560 ($30.45) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Admiral Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,058 ($36.37) to GBX 2,240 ($26.64) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.49) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,466.67.
Admiral Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $22.64 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91.
Admiral Group Cuts Dividend
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.
