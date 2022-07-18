Adshares Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.43 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00010765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $64.43 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001856 BTC.

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,580 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

