Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after buying an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

