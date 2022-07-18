Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,002,000 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the June 15th total of 583,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 835.0 days.

Aker BP ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $33.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DETNF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.00.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.