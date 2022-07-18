Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grand Central Investment Group raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.0% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 124,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 31.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 757,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 179,364 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 95.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 86,646 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.