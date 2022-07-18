Alan R. Goodson Purchases 1,000 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Stock

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) President Alan R. Goodson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $17,370.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
The India Fund Stock Performance
Shares of The India Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $16.20. 931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. The India Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $23.78.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.
Institutional Trading of The India Fund
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
See Also
