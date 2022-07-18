Alan R. Goodson Purchases 1,000 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Stock

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) President Alan R. Goodson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $17,370.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The India Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The India Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $16.20. 931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. The India Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $23.78.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The India Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in The India Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The India Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in The India Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The India Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

