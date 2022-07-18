AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits Market Cap of $42,547.07

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $42,547.07 and $2.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00032496 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000107 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

