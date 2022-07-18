Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Lowered to $140.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at MKM Partners from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.66.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.48. The stock had a trading volume of 543,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,177.3% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

