ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Acquires A$256,900.00 in Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Rating) insider John Mulcahy acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.28 ($6.94) per share, with a total value of A$256,900.00 ($173,581.08).
ALS Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
About ALS
