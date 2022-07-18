ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in June

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALS Stock Performance

CPBLF remained flat at $7.40 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. ALS has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ABN Amro upgraded ALS to a “buy” rating and set a $14.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

