Altura (ALU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $673,634.00

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Altura has a market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $673,634.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Altura coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Altura has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 832.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $981.09 or 0.04441018 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020909 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.
About Altura
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Buying and Selling Altura
