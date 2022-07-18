American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AXL. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.80.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $906.73 million, a PE ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $10.91.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

