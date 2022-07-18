American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Short Interest Up 62.1% in June

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,474,300 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the June 15th total of 909,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

American Lithium Price Performance

Shares of American Lithium stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 200,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. American Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.