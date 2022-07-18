American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the June 15th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ARL stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $14.08. 2,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,233. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market cap of $227.42 million, a P/E ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 0.65.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

