American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.
American Tower Stock Performance
Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,604. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.81 and its 200-day moving average is $248.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower
In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
