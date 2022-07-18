American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,604. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.81 and its 200-day moving average is $248.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

