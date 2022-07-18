American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($295.00) to €284.00 ($284.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.73.

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

American Tower stock opened at $257.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

