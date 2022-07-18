Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,267 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $47,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 47,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $246.94. 31,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,028. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.