Amjad Bseisu Acquires 1,040,063 Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Stock

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 1,040,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £239,214.49 ($284,508.19).

Amjad Bseisu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 1,083,406 shares of EnQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £238,349.32 ($283,479.21).

On Friday, June 17th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 716,809 shares of EnQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £186,370.34 ($221,658.35).

On Tuesday, June 14th, Amjad Bseisu purchased 491,583 shares of EnQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £132,727.41 ($157,858.48).

EnQuest Stock Performance

Shares of EnQuest stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 24.60 ($0.29). 6,701,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,039,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43. EnQuest PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.35 ($0.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £463.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EnQuest Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENQ. Barclays lowered their price target on EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.27) to GBX 21 ($0.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.42) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

