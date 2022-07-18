Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Short Interest Update

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,080,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 20,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPE stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.17. 3,567,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,946. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ampio Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

