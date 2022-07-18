Analyzing Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) & Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rocket Companies and Guild, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Companies 1 9 2 0 2.08 Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rocket Companies presently has a consensus price target of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 15.41%. Guild has a consensus price target of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 32.54%. Given Guild’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guild is more favorable than Rocket Companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Companies $12.91 billion 1.37 $308.21 million $1.66 5.42 Guild $1.58 billion 0.45 $283.77 million $5.39 2.15

This table compares Rocket Companies and Guild’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rocket Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Guild. Guild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rocket Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Companies and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Companies 2.16% 31.45% 8.71% Guild 21.62% 19.18% 4.35%

Volatility & Risk

Rocket Companies has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guild has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Rocket Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Guild shares are held by institutional investors. 94.0% of Rocket Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.0% of Guild shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rocket Companies beats Guild on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc. engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. It also offer Core Digital Media, a digital social and display advertiser in the mortgage, insurance, and education sectors; Rocket Solar, which connect homeowners with digital financing solutions through a team of trained solar advisors; Truebill, a personal finance app that helps clients manage every aspect of their financial lives; Lendesk, a technology services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; and Edison Financial, a digital mortgage broker. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. Rocket Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Rock Holdings, Inc.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

