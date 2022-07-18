ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Lowered by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of ANSYS worth $33,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS Stock Up 0.8 %

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.