Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.45. Anywhere Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
