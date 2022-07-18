Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.45. Anywhere Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

