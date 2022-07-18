APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Invests $5.99 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,000. Netflix makes up 2.6% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,755,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.04. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

