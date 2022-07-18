Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Up 76.5% in June

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APGOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Silver in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Apollo Silver Stock Down 6.2 %

APGOF opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. Apollo Silver has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

