Apollon Limassol Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $319,079.98 and $120,511.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00099935 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00277871 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008438 BTC.

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

