Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $136.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.68% from the company’s previous close.

APTV has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $91.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

