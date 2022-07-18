Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.11.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 997.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 87,536 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.