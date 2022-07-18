Ardor Hits Market Capitalization of $106.40 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $106.40 million and $4.19 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00106704 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018216 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00269138 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00042208 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008353 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.