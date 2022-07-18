ArGoApp Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 832.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $985.01 or 0.04438536 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00020686 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001679 BTC.
ArGoApp Profile
ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.
Buying and Selling ArGoApp
