Aris Water Solutions’ (ARIS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.87 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.