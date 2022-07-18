Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 275 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $235.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.47 and its 200-day moving average is $262.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

