Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPGM stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.