Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nutanix by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

Nutanix Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $71,009.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,308.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

