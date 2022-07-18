Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $10.28 Million in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 484,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,284,000. FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs accounts for approximately 1.3% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUFD. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Stock Up 0.2 %

BUFD opened at $19.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.

