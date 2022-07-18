Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,716 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 692,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.6% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 91,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 48,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IQLT opened at $30.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

