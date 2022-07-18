Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $6.25 Million Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,000. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.16% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

