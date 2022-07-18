Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 163.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,884 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 531.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3,221.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $17.67 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09.

